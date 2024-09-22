Scot records his best finish in BMW PGA but bemoans short irons and wedge play at Wentworth

Bob MacIntyre recorded his best finish in six appearances in the BMW PGA Championship but reckoned he’d have done better than tying for 12th on this occasion if he hadn’t felt as though he was playing with “one hand tied behind my back”.

The Oban man signed off with a two-under-par 70 for a 12-under total as he significantly improved on a previous best of a tie for 28th on his debut on the West Course at Wentworth in 2019.

The effort saw MacIntyre drop one spot to sixth in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai heading, and there was no hiding a feeling of frustration as he reflected on his performance at the iconic Surrey venue.

Bob MacIntyre tees off on the seventh hole during day four of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

“There’s a level I am playing at now and I honestly feel as if I am playing with one hand tied behind my back because I am playing so badly with the short irons and wedges,” the 28-year-old told The Scotsman.

Asked what he needed to do to rectify that ahead of his next appearance alongside dad Dougie in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship back on home soil, the Genesis Scottish Open champion said: “It’s a bit of technique and I also think the equipment needs a bit of a tweak. We just need to keep working hard at it.

“But, to be doing that (finishing where he did in the $9 million Rolex Series event) when there’s a lot of wedges on this golf course, it is alright.“

Ewen Ferguson signed off with a bogey-free 68 for an 11-under aggregate, securing his first top-20 effort since winning the BMW International Open in Munich in early July.

Ewen Ferguson in action during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Surrey. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

“Yeah, it is good,” said the three-time DP World Tour winner of his week’s work, having 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick in his group for the closing circuit.

“I feel like I should be doing better than I sometimes do playing with guys like Matt. I feel like I belong there and, as today’s round went on, I started to feel more comfortable.

“It’s a good week and I am starting to feel healthier again and a bit happier about things. I just want to be doing better in big events like this one.”

Having already birdied the fourth, 11th and 12th holes, Ferguson added a fourth gain of the day at the par-5 18th on the West Course but was disappointed that he hadn’t been able to convert a ten-foot eagle chance down the slope.

“Absolutely,” he said of how that going in would have made his week a lot better. “I hit a 7-wood for my second shot after having a great birdie chance on 17 as well but missing it. It was a great eagle chance but I hadn’t a clue what it was doing - but next year I’ll know (smiling).”

Chasing one of the ten PGA Tour cards up for grabs through the Race to Dubai, Ferguson is hoping the health issues that have been a concern for him this year do not flare up again in the final few weeks of the season.

“It’s still always in the back of my mind as you definitely take your health for granted,” he admitted. “When you are fine, you think you are always going to be fine and then, all of a sudden something happens, and you think ‘I don’t even care about golf much anymore as I just want to feel healthy.

“Overall, coming back to a big tournament like this after not showing much form lately, it was nice to feel in front of big crowds in an event with Matt, Rory [McIlroy] and Bob [MacIntyre] as well now.

“It feels good competing against them and I feel my game is good enough to do better and I just need to build up my confidence in that respect and perform.”