Bob MacIntyre on Masters: There are golf tournaments I feel I can win and this is one of them!

The Oban man tied for 23rd in the 86th edition of the Green Jacket event on Sunday, having been tied for 12th in his debut in the season’s opening major a year ago.

MacIntyre’s effort on that occasion booked his return to ticket and, though he came up short in that respect this time around, it was another praiseworthy performance at the Georgia venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My goal is getting back to Augusta National in 2023,” declared the 25-year-old as he reflected on a week that saw him stretch his run of making the cut in majors to eight.

Bob MacIntyre lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

“That’s my goal right now as there are golf tournaments I feel I can win and this is one of them.

“I don’t think I holed many putts this week, even though I putted beautifully. I felt good with the putter every day, which hasn’t been a regular thing over the past year. But I started working with Phil [Kenyon] and it’s been absolutely brilliant.

“I think last year I holed more lengthy putts, which are steals here. This year I feel like I’ve holed nothing from long range, but I haven’t missed many from inside seven or eight feet - it’s been deadly.”

The young Scot hit 41 out of 56 fairways, with his only really bad hole of the week being the 11th in Saturday’s third round as he lost a ball off the tee and ran up a double-bogey 6.

“It’s night and day,” said MacIntyre, who climbed one spot to 73rd in the world rankings, in reply to being asked where he felt his game is now compared to when he made his first start on the PGA Tour just over a year ago.

“I feel that I’ve got so much control of the golf ball, especially this year. The start of the year in Abu Dhabi and Dubai was a struggle. In Abu Dhabi, I was blown out of the tournament by the wind direction, which just didn’t suit me.

“Other than that, I feel that I can draw the driver, which is massive. I can fade it. I can do absolutely anything with the driver and that’s so important. If I drive it well, nine times out of 10 it is going to be a good tournament.”

MacIntyre is staying on the States before teeing up in the British Masters at The Belfry then crossing the Atlantic again for the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa.

“There’s a couple of things I need fo tweak equipment-wise,” he said. “Other than that, it’s just a case of continuing to work hard. There were times last year when I got slack through just not enjoying it.

“Then I got Stuart Morgan on board to do the performance stuff and it’s been absolutely brilliant. I love it now when I go to the range. I don’t just stand for an hour and beat balls then wonder what to do next.

“We’ve got a structure and it’s the most productive practice I’ve done ever in my life. I’m investing in what I am trying to achieve.”