Bob MacIntyre has moved into an automatic spot in the Ryder Cup qualifying battle after finishing second behind Rory McIlroy in the $9 million Genesis Scottish Open.

Bob MacIntyre celebrates with his caddie Greg Milne after finshing with a birdie to claim second spot in the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

After winning last year’s DS Automobiles Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf Club, where the Ryder Cup will be played in September, MacIntyre set his sights on being a member of Luke Donald’s European team.

And that dream is very much alive again after the Oban man jumped from 11th to third on the European points list, joining new world No 2 McIlroy and Masters champion Jon Rahm in the automatic spots on that route into the 12-man side.

MacIntyre’s sensational effort at The Renaissance Club, where he was on course to become the first Scot to win the event since 1999 until McIlroy finished birdie-birdie, saw him knock German Yannik Paul out of one of those coveted automatic berths.

Norwegian Viktor Hovland and English duo Tyrrell Hatton and Matthew Fitzpatrick are the three players currently in automatic spots on a World list.

The qualifying battle runs through until the Omega European Masters in Switzerland on 31 August-1 September, with Donald scheduled to announce his six captain’s picks on 2 September.

MacIntyre’s effort at The Renaissance Club, where he picked up a cheque for €878,330, has also seen him jump from 104th to 54th in the world rankings while he’s now sitting sixth in the Race to Dubai.