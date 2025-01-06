Bob MacIntyre tees off at the 13th hole watched by caddie Mike Burrow in the final round of The Sentry in Hawaii. Picture: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Scot picks up $292,000 for top-15 finish on debut in The Sentry

Bob MacIntyre started his 2025 campaign with a top-15 finish after signing off with a bogey-free seven-under-par 66 in The Sentry, the PGA Tour’s season-opening tournament, in Hawaii.

Making his debut in the US circuit’s Signature Event on the back of his wins in both the RBC Canadian Open and Genesis Scottish Open last year, the Oban man produced a polished performance at the Plantation Course in Kapalua.

He’d opened with a 70 before adding a 66 in the second round to head into the weekend sitting just outside the top ten on 13-under-par. He then signed for a 69 on Saturday before jumping 11 spots with his strong last-day performance.

MacIntyre birdied the fifth and ninth to be out in 34 then moved up a gear on the back nine as he added gains at the 11th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 18th.

Finishing with a 21-under total, the effort saw the 28-year-old pocket $292,000, pick up 62.667 FedEx Cup points and cement his position as the world No 14.

MacIntyre, who finished the week ranked sixth in the 59-player line up for strokes gained in terms of approaches to the green, is staying in Hawaii for this week’s Sony Open, the first full-field event of the year.

The Scottish No 1 will then head to the Middle East to join Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton in teeing up in next week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to the Emirates Golf Club,” said MacIntyre, who has two top-ten finishes in four previous appearances in the Rolex Series event. “It’s a place where I have played well in the past, and it would be great to get the new season off to a strong start again.”

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama has already achieved that after carding three 65s and a 62 to land a three-shot win in The Sentry over fellow major winner Collin Morikawa.