Bob MacIntyre makes hole-in-one in Zurich Classic on PGA Tour

Bob MacIntyre of Scotland plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana. Picture: Sarah Stier/Getty Images.

MacIntyre’s ace came at the 207-yard 14th at TPC Louisiana, though the Oban man didn’t seem to think his shot was going to end up in the hole right after he’d hit it.

He walked to the side as the ball was in the air but, after landing short of the green, it took a bounce forward and rolled straight into the middle of the hole.

Back on the tee, it took a few minutes for MacIntyre, who is making his debut in the tournament, and his playing partners to realise the outcome, with Laird eventually getting a signal from someone up at the green.

The ace helped the Scottish duo open with a six-under-par 66, having earlier birdied the second, seventh, 11th and 13th as the $8.3 million event started with a fourball format.

It brought the best out of 2020 Scottish Open champion Aaron Rai and his American playing partner, David Lipsky.