Bob MacIntyre and Mike Burrow pictured during last month's PGA Championship at Valhalla and now a full-time partnership. Picture: Getty Images

Scot delighted to secure full-time appointment of highly-respected looper

Bob MacIntyre, who won the RBC Canadian Open with his dad Dougie on the bag a week ago, has secured Mike Burrow as his new full-time caddie.

The duo will link up for this week’s US Open at Pinehurst, though they have already worked together at a number of events since October, including last month’s PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Englishman Burrow picked up MacIntyre’s bag while compatriot Danny Willett was recovering from shoulder surgery. He then caddied for Willett as the 2016 Masters champion returned to action at Augusta National in April.

Willett missing out on the season’s second major opened the door for Burrow to be back alongside MacIntyre as the Oban man got himself in the mix in Kentucky and eventually finished in a tie for eighth.

Dougie, who is the head greenkeeper at Glencruitten, flew over at late notice to be his son’s caddie in Canada, where the duo enjoyed a week to cherish as MacIntyre became just the fifth Scot to win on the PGA Tour, but that was always going to be a temporary arrangement.

The Scotsman understands that Burrow, one of the most-respected caddies on the DP World Tour who also has lots of experience on the PGA Tour, had already been keen to link up permanently with MacIntyre before his brilliant win at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ontario.