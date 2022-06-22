Bob MacIntyre looking for 'Munich momentum' in countdown to home double-header

Bob MacIntyre during the BMW International Open pro-am at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried in Munich. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

The Oban man is among eight Scots teeing up in the BMW International Open, which gets underway on Thursday at Golfclub München Eichenried.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said MacIntyre, who missed the cut on his last trip to Germany for the Porsche European Open in Hamburg. “It’s only my second time here, the first year I came was my first year on tour.

“The more you play out here, the more you realise this is one of the best events of the year. A beautiful golf course and a beautiful city, I’m looking forward to getting a good week in.”

The left-hander is also playing in next week’s Irish Open at Mount Juliet before turning his attention to the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club then the 150th Open at St Andrews.

“I’m just trying to prepare as best as I can (for the Scottish Open and The Open), that’s the reason I’m playing,” he added.

“I feel like the last wee while I’ve had week on, week off, week on, week off and you can’t build momentum, or get into a rhythm or groove to perform. I feel a bit stop-start and I can’t find out where my game is at.

“I’ve got a run of four, maybe five or six events and try and prepare. Even this week, maybe put in a club I’d use at the Scottish to try and bed it in.

“But I’m here to win this week and the next couple of weeks are in the future, I can’t worry about them.”

Ewen Ferguson, Stephen Gallacher, Richie Ramsay, Connor Syme, Marc Warren, David Drysdale and Craig Howie are also in a field that is headed by BMW PGA champion and world No 14 Billy Horschel.