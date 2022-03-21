Bob MacIntyre in same group as Collin Morikawa in WGC Match Play

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia and American Jason Kokrak are the other players in the Scot’s group for the round-robin phase at Austin Country Club, where the action starts on Wednesday.

It’s another mouth-watering prospect for MacIntyre, who came through a group that included Dustin Johnson, the world No 1 at the time, 12 months ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morikawa, a two-time major winner, is the current world No 2, with Kokrak and Garcia ranked 27th and 49th respectively. As the 61st seed, MacIntyre will be the underdog.

Bob MacIntyre reacts to driving the 18th green in his match against Adam Long in last year's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Texas. Picture: Michael Reaves/Getty Images.

No 1 seed Jon Rahm, who reached the final in 2017, has Patrick Reed (23), Cameron Young (40) and Sebastian Munoz (58) in his group.

Defending champion Billy Horschel (12), who won as the No. 32 seed, has Thomas Pieters (26), Tom Hoge (33) and Min Woo Lee (49) standing between him and the knock-out stage on this occasion.

Scottie Scheffler, last year’s beaten finalist and No 5 seed this time around, faces a trio of Englishmen: Matt Fitzpatrick (20), Tommy Fleetwood (41) and Ian Poulter (59).

Schefler’s fellow Texan Jordan Spieth (11) looks to make his second consecutive trip to the round of 16.

Spieth, won his group as the No. 49 seed in 2021 before falling to 2013 champion Matt Kuchar, is up against WGC winners Adam Scott (32), Justin Rose (46) and Keegan Bradley (60).

On his debut in the event, British Masters champion Richard Bland is in a group alongside fellow Englishman Lee Westwood, as well as Bryson DeChambeau and Talor Gooch.