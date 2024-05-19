Scots sits three shots off lead on packed leaderboard in season’s second major

Bob MacIntyre is “feeling good” heading into the final round of the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla, where he’s given himself a chance of landing Scotland’s first men’s major win in 25 years.

After carding his second 66 of the week at the Louisville venue, the 27-year-old from Oban sits just three shots behind joint-leaders Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele on a tightly-packed leaderboard in Kentucky.

MacIntyre, who will have his Ryder Cup team-mate and fourball partner Justin Rose alongside him for the final circuit, is bidding to deliver Scotland’s biggest title triumph in the men’s game since Paul Lawrie was crowned as Open champion at Carnoustie in 1999.

Bob MacIntyre and caddie Mike Burrow prepare to play a shot on the first hole during the third round of the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Picture: Andy Lyons/Getty Images.

“Feeling good,” said the left-hander after signing for six birdies in the penultimate circuit in the second major of the season. “A little bit hot today, but feeling good about the game.

“Obviously last night was a poor (bogey-bogey) finish and a bit disappointed, but we're still right in the golf tournament. I don't know what's going to happen. No one does. I just tried to control myself as good as I could, and I thought me and Mike [Burrow], my caddie, done a good job of it.”

MacIntyre recorded top-ten finish in his first two appearances in The Open and has now made the cut in all but one of his 13 starts in majors. This is the first time he’s had the leaders within touching distance, though, at this stage in one of the game’s marquee events.

“To be honest, just keep doing what I'm doing,” he said in reply to being asked what is going to be the key thing in his bid to get over the finishing line. “I was obviously in with a chance last week (in the Myrtle Beach Classic on the PGA Tour). Didn't quite happen. But I kind of highlighted a few things or me and my team highlighted a few things that we can maybe try and not do.

“So tomorrow that's another test for it. Go out there and try and control myself as well as I can, and to be honest, for me it's all about acceptance. I've just got to accept where the golf ball goes.”

Highlighting how he’d been pleased with his mindset in the third round, he added: “Like I stood there on 16, I hit a drive right down the middle and I've got a big mud ball, and I'm standing there going, you can mumble and moan as much as you want, but you've got to hit that golf ball. I hit a 6-iron, and I was just in my head, just swing it; accept what happens.

“It was perfect. It went straight thankfully, but that's really my attitude for tomorrow. Go out there, commit to the golf shot and accept as much as I can.”

Morikawa is bidding to land a third major while Schauffele is widely regarded as the best current player not to have one of the game’s most-coveted titles. With other major champions in Rose, Shane Lowry and hometown hero in the mix, it’s going to be a tough task for the Scot, but he’s relishing the challenge.

“Look, the only reason there's pressure is because you care so much, or the nerves, it's only because you care about what you're doing, the position that you're in,” he said. “But it's fun. It's part of it. It's new in an individual event, the pressure. Obviously the Ryder Cup was a bit more severe. But I had teammates to back me up. This time it's me and Mike, my caddie.

“We're out there fighting as much as we can, but I'm going to get nervous tomorrow. I'm going to be nervous tonight. But all I can do is try my best, and that's honestly as much as I try and say it to myself, that's all I can do is just try my best and see where we end up. If I'm in with a chance, I'm in with a chance, and then we may start think about winning a golf tournament.

“But until about probably the 68th hole I'm going to try and just play golf, and then at the 68th hole I have to maybe think about what I'm doing.”

Edinburgh man Scott Carmichael had been on MacIntyre’s bag in recent weeks and the Scot explained why it’s experienced Englishman Burrow instead who is at his side on this occasion. “Mike was caddying for me for a wee while there when Danny Willett was out injured. My caddie is at a wedding this week, so Mike is back on the bag,” he said.

Talking about how well they’d worked together so far, he added: “I'm just out here trying to enjoy myself as much as I can. As boring as it may be for you guys, I'm just really trying to enjoy myself. The last three days have been great. The golf course is a great test, long, tough golf course, but I'm playing nicely. Just play golf.”