Bob MacIntyre: I don't know whether I love or hate US Open

Bob MacIntyre has still to decide whether he “loves or hates” the US Open after having his patience tested from start to finish in the 121st edition at Torrey Pines.

By Martin Dempster
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 11:11 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th June 2021, 11:23 pm
Bob MacIntyre in action during the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines. Picture: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images.
The Scottish No 1 was speaking after signing off with a one-over 73 for a five-over-par 289 total that was set to see him finish inside the top 40 in the season’s third major.

“Yeah, it's been good,” said MacIntyre of his overall thoughts on the week, having extended his run of making cuts in majors to six in six appearances over the past two years

“I don't know whether I love or hate the golf tournament. It tests your patience. I struggled with that a little bit. No, I feel I've played decent overall.”

Asked what had been his main positives from the event, he added: “I don't know yet. I need to step back and look at it, look at my stats and stuff. I mean, it's another cut made in a major. Still not competing yet at the top end, but no, another good week.”

MacIntyre’s next appearance is in the Irish Open the week after next before teeing up in the Scottish Open then The Open, having finished joint-sixth at Royal Portrush in 2019.

“A bit of luck of the draw,” he said of what he felt he needed to get contention in the Claret Jug event.

“Links golf is a lottery. You could get blown out of the golf tournament after nine holes. It depends on the wind, depends on the weather.

“Links golf is what I'm brought up on, just play good golf and it takes care of all.”

Bob MacIntyre
