Bob MacIntyre helps bring out best in Bernd Wiesberger again in Denmark

Bob MacIntyre and Bernd Wiesberger with their caddies during this week's Made in HimmerLand presented by FREJA at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort in Aalborg, Denmark. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

In the final two rounds of the Made in Denmark event at the Farso course two years ago, the pair made a barrage of birdies as Wiesberger came out on top in the end by a shot from the young Scot.

While MacIntyre, by his standards, was fairly quiet in comparison on their reunion on the opening two days for an event now called Made in HimmerLand as he opened with 69-70, that certainly wasn’t the case with Wiesberger.

Sharing the overnight lead after an opening 66, the 2019 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open champion kept his foot to the pedal with a second-round 65 to move to 11-under-par.

“I didn’t start great,” said the 35-year-old. “I had a little tricky putt on the 10th to save par, holed a longer one on 11 and then chipped in on 13, which was my fourth hole, and that really got things going.

“I had a couple of tap-ins on the following holes, but there were chances everywhere. Bit disappointed with the finish, I felt like I could have gone a few deeper actually, but my game was good and I’m feeling good.”

On the back of that thrilling title duel in 2019, MacIntyre and Wiesberger have become close friends, with the Austrian being among the first to congratulate the left-hander from Oban in person after he was crowned as the European Tour Rookie of the Year at the end of that season in Dubai.

“It's been great,” said MacIntyre of the pair’s relationship. “I can ask Bernd anything, for advice if I need it. I am trying to beat him every week. Before I was trying to find my feet and almost gain respect from these guys and I think I've done that.

“I feel like the top players you have to earn the respect, you aren't just given it. Some guys will walk past you and not even bat an eyelid you are there.

“But playing against these guys and putting in good performances makes them realise, 'he's not just kidding on here, he's here to compete'. That's how I earned Bernd's respect, going toe-to-toe with him and putting up a fight.”

