Bob MacIntyre heading home to 'practice ***e off' after Danish disappointment

Bob Macintyre during the final round of the Made in HimmerLand presented by FREJA at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort in Aalborg, Denmark. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Two years after finishing a shot behind Bernd Wiesberger in the same event on the same course, MacIntyre ended up 14 shots adrift of the Austrian on this occasion in the Made in HimmerLand.

MacIntyre hadn’t made back-to-back birdies in more than three-and-a-half rounds at the Farso venue on his latest visit before bursting into life by reeling off five in a row from the 13th hole in the final circuit.

A par at the last would have secured him a top-20 finish after starting the day outside the top 40 only to see that good work undone by a triple-bogey 7, leaving him signing for a seven-under 277 total and a tie for 37th.

Bernd Wiesberger celebrates after winning the Made in HimmerLand presented by FREJA at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort in Aalborg, Denmark. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Stephen Gallacher (70) finished as the leading Scot in a share of 25th spot on nine-under, with Calum Hill (70) and David Law (73) ending up on six and five-under respectively.

“I’m disappointed and that’s summed up by the last hole,” said MacIntyre. “I drove it horrific this week, but that’s golf.”

The 24-year-old from Oban had been due to head to Hamburg for the Porsche European Open starting on Friday before spending a short time at home before making his latest trip across the Atlantic for the US Open at Torrey Pines.

However, his plans have now changed. “I need to practice my a*** off as this week is probably the worst I’ve ever hit it tee-to-green. I mean, it’s absolutely horrific. I need to go back and think about it and work out what’s what and re-evaluate what I am trying to do.

“I am just nowhere near where I want to be. I feel as though I should have been competing here this week. I absolutely love the golf course. I am so far off, it’s not true.”

Wiesberger felt similarly down in the dumps after missing the cut in last week’s US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, but the 35-year-old has a spring back in his step after landing an eighth European Tour victory.

This one was mighty impressive, having opened with rounds of 66, 65 and 68 before signing off with a 64 for a 21-under-par total and a five-shot win over Guido Migliozzi as the young Italian finished runner-up for the second event running on the European circuit.

"It's unbelievable,” said Wiesberger of his fourth title triumph since 2019, a haul that includes the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

“Playing here is good for my confidence especially after a couple of tougher weeks, so it's a special place for me. Played really good golf. It brings out the best in me.”

Wiesberger is now on course to secure a spot in the US Open through a mini-order of merit on the European Tour, with Richard Bland cementing his place in pole position in the battle for 10 spots after backing up his Betfred British Masters win by finishing in a tie for third in this event.

“I hope this win gets me back into position where I can play in the US Open again and push on there,” said Wiesberger.

