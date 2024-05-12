Scot has to settle for share of 13th after setting out with maiden PGA Tour win in his sights

Bob MacIntyre went from four shots off the lead at the start of the day to just two after the opening hole before quickly having the wind taken out of his sails in the final round of the Myrtle Beach Classic in South Carolina.

Chasing a maiden win on the PGA Tour, the Oban man made exactly the start he was looking for in the final circuit at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club as he rolled in a nine-and-a-half footer for a birdie at the opening hole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coupled with overnight leader Chris Gotterup making a bogey in the match behind, it was the dream early scenario for MacIntyre in the $4 million event only for a double-bogey 6 at the second to douse his hopes of landing the title.

Bob MacIntyre plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Picture: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images.

That setback came from the middle of the fairway and it happened at the worst possible time for the 27-year-old, who’d played his best golf as full PGA Tour card holder until that point.

As Gotterup recovered from a bogey-bogey start to turn the final circuit into a procession, landing his breakthrough win on the circuit by a resounding six shots, MacIntyre birdied the par-5 fourth but then dropped shots at the tenth and 13th.

Signing off on high, he knocking his second shot at the last to just over two feet for a closing birdie, signing for a one-over 72 to finish in a tie for 13th on 13 under.

Though not the result he was looking for after opening with rounds of 64-67-68, it was Macintyre’s best individual effort on the US circuit since finishing joint-sixth in the Mexico Open in February.