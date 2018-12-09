Bob MacIntyre happy with ‘decent result’ in South African Open

Bob MacIntyre rose to the occasion after being paired with Ernie Els in the final two rounds of the South African Open to join David Drysdale and Grant Forrest in recording a strong early performance on the 2019 European Tour schedule.

As another home favourite, Louis Oosthuizen, claimed his first victory in the event with an impressive six-shot success at Randpark in Johannesburg, MacIntyre matched Els with closing scores of 68 and 71 and finished two shots behind the third person in his group on the final day, former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, and earned the 22-year-old from Oban a share of 15th spot in just his third event as a new European Tour card holder.

“It feels great to get a decent result,” admitted MacIntyre, who earned close to £13,000 for his effort.

“At the same time, though, I felt like I left a lot of shots out there, so that gives me even more confidence as I wasn’t far away from a top five.”

On playing 36 holes in the company of four-time major winner Els, the left-hander added: “He was very nice to play with and obviously very chilled, which I like. We talked a bit on the way round, which was cool. But, at the end of the day, I want to beat him and he wants to beat me.”

MacIntyre has now headed into the final round in two out of his opening three events sitting in the top ten. “I’ve been pleased with a lot of things but to say that is probably the most pleasing,” admitted the former Scottish Amateur champion. “If I keep doing what I’m doing with my coach, Davie Burns, I am sure we will start really competing on the European Tour.”

In his first outing of the new campaign, Marc Warren signed off with a 69 to finish joint-24th while Ewen Ferguson, who closed with a 71, will also take plenty of positives from securing a spot in the top 30.

Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion, carded an eagle, five birdies and three bogeys in his last round for a closing 67 and an 18-under-par total. “I wish the family was here,” said the 34-year-old after joining Bobby Locke, Gary Player, Bob Charles, Ernie Els and Henrik Stenson on the list of players to win both the Open and South African Open.

“I knew today was either going to be very special or heartbreaking. I know there are only a few that have won the Open and the SA Open so I’m very chuffed to have my name on this. This feels very special. This is perfect.”

Frenchman Romain Langasque was Oosthuizen’s nearest challenger on 12 under courtesy of a closing 66. The 2015 Amateur champion secured a spot in next year’s Open at Royal Portrush along with Schwartzel and Englishman Oliver Wilson after they were among four players to finish in a tie for third.