Bob MacIntyre in action during the final round of the Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

MacIntyre said it had been the “lowest of the lows” in his career when he signed off in the 2021 Portugal Masters with an 82 at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura.

That horror round was one of the main reasons the left-hander decided to return there for the same event and scores of 68-69-66-67 for a 14-under-par total vindicated that decision.

“Aye,” replied MacIntyre to being asked if he’d been pleased with his week, “but I’m absolutely livid about the way I finished there.”

The Italian Open champion was referring to a double-bogey 6 at the 18th, having been bogey-free until that point and ending up in a tie for 18th when a seventh birdie of the day would have got him into the top ten.

“It just sums up the way I’ve played this week,” he added. “I’ve played great, having two bogey-free rounds until that 18th hole the last two days. I came back to this place for a bit of redemption and feel I have got most of it and that’s just a wee bit sour at the end.”

Since landing his second DP World Tour win in Rome, MacIntyre has chalked up four top-20 finishes on the spin. He’s broken par in 18 of his last 20 rounds and is heading into his final two events of the season - the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa and DP World Tour Championship in Dubai - with a spring in his step.

“It’s just trying to get to know my misses since changing coach,” he said of now working with Simon Shanks, who also coaches Englishman Jordan Smith, who landed his second tour success with an impressive three-shot win in Portugal.

“On Tuesday, I was struggling big time and we found a little thing that was causing the problem. It’s just trying to be aware of these things and I am still learning.

