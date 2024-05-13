Scot set to be surrounded by trusty team for 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla

Bob MacIntyre has flown out his “chef and washer” along with other members of his team in a bid to leave no stone unturned in this week’s 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla.

His mum, Carol, will be on cooking and washing duties for the season’s second major at Valhalla in Louisville, where the sole Scot in the field is also being joined by coach Simon Shanks and his manager, Iain Stoddart.

“I've got the major plan of having everyone there again,” said MacIntyre, who is making his 13th appearance in the game’s marquee events, with his only missed cut having been in this one 12 months ago at Oak Hill. “So the team, the kind of plan that we've got, the footprint for majors.

“It's been alright so far,” he added of recording two top-ten finishes in The Open and making the top 25 in his two Masters starts so far. “We've not mastered it, but we're just tweaking it as we go along. Yeah, just looking forward to getting a major championship under the belt this year.”

Missing the Masters last month was a disappointment, but, after spending three weeks at home, the 27-year-old handed himself a timely confidence boost when finishing joint-13th in last week’s Myrtle Beach Classic by feeling his game is “heading in the right direction”.

Looking ahead to this week’s Wanamaker Trophy assignment, he added of playing all of his golf so far this year in the US: “It's less daunting coming from the PGA Tour and playing the PGA Championship than it is coming from Europe and playing it because it almost feels normal because the guys you're playing against.

“Obviously there's a few from other tours that will be playing, but it's not anything out of the ordinary, which is a good thing, so you can just pitch up and prepare the same way that you always do and feel a lot more comfortable.”

MacIntyre will be meeting up with all 11 of his team-mates from last year’s Ryder Cup win in Rome, including LIV Golf duo Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hattton, as Valhalla stages the PGA of America major for the fourth time.