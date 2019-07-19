Bob MacIntyre confronts partner after his caddie’s mum is hit

Open Championship rookie Bob MacIntyre lambasted Kyle Stanley, one of his playing partners at Royal Portrush, after the American twice hit people in the crowd in the second round without the traditional warning shout of “Fore”.

The 22-year-old from Oban was angered when Stanley, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, first hit a marshal on the shin with a wayward shot at the 14th then stood and watched without indicating for fans to take evasive action again as he also missed the fairway at the 17th.

On that occasion, the ball hit MacIntyre’s caddie Greg Milne’s mum, Stephanie, and, though she wasn’t hurt, it prompted the Scot to confront Stanley.

“Coming down the last I wasn’t happy with what had happened on the 17th,” said MacIntyre after adding a 72 to his opening 68 to comfortably make the cut on two-under-par on his major debut.

Referring to Stanley, he added: “My playing partner doesn’t shout ‘Fore’, his ball goes into the crowd, we’re shouting ‘Fore’ as the ball is coming into the crowd. He’s just standing watching it. And people didn’t have enough time to react when we shouted.

“It hit Greg’s mum. So I told him how it was. I said I wasn’t happy – and he didn’t really like my response. He’s the only one I’ve seen do that. It was straight into the crowd. It was into the crowd from the word go. And we’re expecting him to shout fore. She’s all right, I think, but it’s not what you want. “

Players on the PGA Tour have a habit of not shouting ‘Fore’ but MacIntyre did not mince his words as he confronted Stanley. “Aye, there were harsh words,” added the left-hander, who was pleased to make the cut on his Open debut. “It wasn’t too pleasant. But you’ve got to tell him it’s not right. He didn’t take it well at all.

“Shout ‘Fore’. That ball is going straight into the crowd, you know from the word go it’s going into the crowd. Just shout. We shouted, me and Beef [partner Andrew Johnston], as it was coming down.

“They don’t have time then. It’s too late and people are diving out of the way of things. They should have more time. It’s on the [player information] sheets, it’s on everything, you shout ‘Fore’.”