Bob MacIntyre closing in on maiden PGA Tour title after 30ft eagle - how to watch final day of Canadian Open on TV

Scot holds four-shot lead as he goes into final round in Hamilton

Scotland’s Bob MacIntyre picked up five shots down the stretch to take a four-shot lead into the final day of the RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton, Ontario.

The 27-year-old looked in trouble early, opening with a bogey and going around the turn at one over. A birdie on the 10th returned him to even par, but another dropped shot on the 13th threatened to derail his hunt for his first PGA Tour title. He recovered masterfully, however, carding three straight birdies before sinking a 30-foot putt for eagle on the par five 17th to head into the clubhouse on 14 under.

Macintyre, who only joined the PGA Tour this year and has two titles from his time on the DP World Tour, leads by four strokes from the trio of Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Fox and Ben Griffin. England’s Tommy Fleetwood is a shot further back on nine under after soaring up the leaderboard with a bogey-free round of 64 on Saturday. MacIntyre, whose father Dougie is on caddy duties this week, is due out a 7.25pm BST and will play alongside Griffin. The final round will be screened live by Sky Sports Golf and should he hold on to his lead, he will be the first Scot in four years to win a title on the PGA Tour, following on from Martin Laird landing the Shriners Children's Open in Nevada in 2020.

Bob MacIntyre of Scotland walks off the 18th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

Earlier in Saturday’s third round, Rory McIlroy fired himself back into contention with a five-under round of 65. The Northern Irishman moved back into the top 10 on seven under after a front-nine scoring blitz at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club. “There are still some low scores out there. It felt like it could’ve been better but I got myself back into the tournament and hopefully within touching distance of the guys going into tomorrow,” he said in his post-round interview. “I had a quick range session last night and felt that reset me. I just felt like my swing was a little out of sync with everything, so I just worked on a little bit of tempo and rhythm.”

Elsewhere, Australia’s Minjee Lee, Thailand’s Wichanee Meechai and American Andrea Lee were in a three-way tie for the lead heading into the final round of the US Women’s Open. The Australian carded an eagle, three birdies and a bogey on Saturday to join the other co-leaders on five under par. two shots clear of the rest of the field.

Speaking after her round of 66, Minjee Lee said: “I tried to just keep it pretty calm, and I just tried to be patient out there. “I feel like my game has been trending. I feel like it has been coming together for the moment I am in right now.”

Andrea Lee overcame a few early mistakes to keep herself in the hunt with a bogey-free back nine, while Meechai, the only player to manage six under par at any point during the first three rounds, gave up two strokes late to card a one under 69 for the day.