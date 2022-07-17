Bob MacIntyre bounces back with two eagles after being 'gobsmacked' by wet start in Swilcan Burn

Bob MacIntyre talks to caddie Mike Thomson on the 17th green in the final round of the 150th Open at St Andrews. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

But, after deciding it was time to take the “reins off”, the Oban man recorded two eagles en route to a closing 68 and a seven-under-par total.

MacIntyre, who recorded top-10 finishes in his previous two appearances in the event, ended up in the middle of the pack on this occasion, but it was another solid effort.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was good,” he said of his last-day salvo. “I hit a perfect wedge shot into the first - I actually thought it was going to be a tap-in birdie - and that's the first bad spin I've had on this golf course in seven, eight days, I was absolutely gob-smacked with it. But I just had to get on with it. I kind of took the reins off just went at it, and it paid off today.”

David Law and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama shake hands at the end of their round in the 150th Open. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Produced some sparkling stuff, he’d already birdied the third before holing from 16 feet for eagle at fifth then repeated the feat, this time for a 2, by rolling in a 42-footer at the 12th. He even avoided spillage at the 13th for the first time in four days.

“Overall, it's a decent week. It's not a golf course that I've got great memories of. I've struggled in the St Andrews Links Trophy, I've struggled in Dunhills. It's a golf course I just can't see scores that are getting shot. But it's horses for courses and this may not be one for me just now.”

On his major debut, David Law signed off with a 69, which included three birdies in the first five holes, one to finish and six in total in the company of 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

“It was good,” said the 31-year-old Aberdonian of his day’s work. “Determined to go out there and enjoy it today. Last night we had a really nice night, curry, a few beers, me, my caddie, his girlfriend, my wife, kids, Natasha's mum and her partner. Really nice night.”

It was just what the doctor ordered after he’d followed solid opening efforts of 7 and 69 with a 77 on Saturday that had been a bit of a struggle.

“It was probably what we needed, Take the mind off of it and relax a little bit,” he added. “The whole goal was to go out there and enjoy the day. We did that, and yeah, it was a decent score.”

On this evidence, more major appearances will hopefully be forthcoming. “I feel more than confident that I can handle my own at this sort of level. And the goal is to be playing in these tournaments more often,” said Law.

A special moment in this one? “Holing about a 30-footer at the 13th on Friday and the goosebumps were there,” he said. “And big cheer from the grandstands. That would be the one I remember.”

After a week off, the two-time Scottish Amateur champion will be back at the home of golf for the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews, where he was in contention last year in an event that was eventually won by fellow Scot Grant Forrest.