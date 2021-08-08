Bob MacIntyre: Bigger and better Scottish Open will attract kids into game

Bob MacIntyre in action during last month's abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.

The Genesis Scottish Open next July will be co-sanctioned by the European Tour and PGA Tour as part of a strategic partnership between the two circuits.

It means the Rolex Series event will count towards both the European Tour’s Race to Dubai and the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour.

The field will be split, with 73 spots going to European Tour members and the same number being allocated to PGA Tour players.

This year’s event attracted the strongest-ever field, led by world No 1 Jon Rahm and also including Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas.

Major winners Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth have already indicated they are likely to make their debuts next year, with The Renaissance Club looking likely to stage the event for a fourth year running.

“It’s great news for the European Tour and, while the Scottish Open was a great event this year and it was a high-class field, the tournament is just going to get better-and-better,” said MacIntyre.

“The Scottish Open for a Scotsman is the best tournament in the world for us and whenever we can get a strong field, and compete against the best in the world on home soil, it’s always a bonus.”

With the Scottish Government still on board and South Korean car company Genesis as the new title sponsor, the Scottish Open has secured the pre-Open slot on the schedule through l 2025.

Speaking from Memphis, where he is playing in the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, Scottish No 1 MacIntyre added; “It’s massive to have the Scottish Open as the last event leading into The Open and as long as we can still have a couple of spots in the Scottish Open for Scottish-born players that would be ideal.

“I think I read somewhere they would be holding entry spots for Scots into the Scottish Open, so that’s just what we need to continue developing the game in Scotland.

“As much as golf is booming in Scotland, it’s also all about the juniors and obviously going to watch the best guys in the world compete in Scotland can only get more Scottish kids into the game.”

