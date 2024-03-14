Scottish No 1 facing fight to make cut in The Players after disappointing first-day 74

Bob MacIntyre branded his tee to green game as “pathetic” after setting out feeling confident in the first round of The Players Championship only to come off TPC Sawgrass feeling deeply frustrated.

The Oban man had talked earlier in the week about how pleased he’d been about his driving and iron play since becoming a new PGA Tour card holder this season and felt he was just waiting to get his putter working. That happened to a certain extent in the opening circuit of the 50th anniversary of this event but, lo and behold, it coincided with him having an off day with the other parts of his game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signing for a solitary birdie, MacIntyre had to settle for a two-over-par 74 and now faces a battle in the second circuit in his bid to be around for the weekend in an event that could be pivotal as far as his hopes of playing in next month’s Masters are concerned. “Yip,” he replied to being asked by The Scotsman if it was fair to say it had been a frustrating day. “I managed to find a bit of putting then you three-putt (costing him a double-bogey 6 at the seventh) and just can’t hit a fairway or a green when it matters. To be honest, it was absolutely pathetic tee to green today. I hit a bad tee shot down seven, take my medicine and pitch it out and knock it on to 20 feet and three putt it. It’s like ‘yeah, it’s a bad three-putt’, but I felt I putted decent overall. My iron play was dreadful, but I just need to move on to tomorrow.”

Bob MacIntyre in action during the first round of The Players Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Picture: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.