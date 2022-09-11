Bob MacIntyre bemoans making 'a*** of it' on sore day for Scots in BMW PGA

Bob MacIntyre in action during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Standing four-under for the day, 12-under in total and just outside the top ten as he boarded the 18th tee on the West Course, Forrest was on course to record his best performance in a Rolex Series event.

But that remains to be 14th in the 2019 Irish Open at Lahinch after the 29-year-old found bushes on the left with a wayward drive and ended up signing off what had been a polished display with a sore double-bogey 7.

Forrest, who slipped out of the top 20 after having to settle for a 70, was left feeling so disappointed that he felt unable to share his thoughts afterwards, heading up the hill to the clubhouse with steam coming out of his ears.

Grant Forrest ultimately suffered a disappointing finish in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Iain Stoddart, his manager, later passed on an apology on his behalf for the 2021 Hero Open winner not speaking to waiting media members on this occasion, though, in fairness, it was perhaps understandable.

Earlier, MacIntyre had stopped to chat about a closing 69 that saw him finish on seven-under alongside both Scott Jamieson (71) and David Law (72) and the Oban man probably summed up what Forrest would have had to say.

“There’s a good opportunity to get big (DP World Tour Ranking) points and good World Ranking points and I’ve just made an absolute a*** of it,” declared MacIntyre.

In his case, that was reference to being five-under for the day through 12 holes before running up a double-bogey 6 at the 13th then covering the closing stretch in level-par.

“You actually see good golf, good putts and then just wasteful, I waste it all,” added the left-hander. “Absolutely livid right now as I feel that I should be sitting on 11, 12, 13-under-par for the golf tournament.

“But the same old Bob this year, it’s been absolutely terrible finishes and there’s another one. I just can’t seem to put it together just now and it’s driving me absolutely mental, to be honest with you.

“I’ve played well enough to be contending here and I’m not, I’m finished at midday. It’s just not good enough.”