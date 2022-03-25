Bob MacIntyre beats Sergio Garcia in welcome WGC Match-Play sign-off

After losing to both Collin Morikawa and Jason Kokrak in his first two group games at Austin Country Club, MacIntyre had already been eliminated in the battle to progress to the knock-out phase.

The 25-year-old from Oban also looked to be in trouble against Garcia as the Spaniard, needing a win to keep his title hopes alive, went two up after just five holes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, through a combination of some sloppiness from his opponent and brilliance of his own, MacIntyre turned the tide before eventually going on to win by 4&2.

Bob MacIntyre plays from the eighth tee during his match against Sergio Garcia in the the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Texas. Picture: Michael Reaves/Getty Images.

Bogeys from Garcia at the eighth and ninth allowed MacIntyre to square matters before he rolled in a 35-footer for a par-5 at the 13th to get his nose in front for the first time over three days.

Finally finding his stride, MacIntyre then hit a lovely approach from 171 yards to around three feet for a winning birdie-3 at the 14th before quickly going three up.

With his younger opponent having knocked his second to six feet on this occasion, Garcia went through the back and eventually conceded after failing to get up and down.

The door was then closed as MacIntyre’s pitch at the par-5 16th ended up three feet away and Garcia offered a handshake after missing his birdie attempt from 12 feet.

The defeat for Garcia meant Morikawa topped the group after the world No 2 drove the par-4 18th to beat Kokrak, having made three 2s on the front nine before having a back-nine wobble.

He now meets Mexican Abraham Ancer while other matches in the last 16 include world No1 Jon Rahm taking on four-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

Englishman Richard Bland won his group and now faces Dustin Johnson, with others still standing including Ireland’s Seamus Power.

He’s now effectively secured a first Masters appearance in a fortnight’s time and has Englishman Tyrrell Hatton standing between him and the last eight.

Defending champion Billy Horschel also progressed and now meets Scottie Scheffler in a rematch from last year’s final.