Bob MacIntyre leads in the clubhouse and Scott Jamieson sits one behind in a weather-hit third round in the Korea Championship Presented by Genesis.

A week after a tartan trio finished in the top ten in the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan, the Saltire is flying high again on a DP World Tour leaderboard.

Following a rain delay at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, MacIntyre just managed to get his round finished before play was suspended due to fading light and it was a great day’s work from the Oban man.

Growing in confidence again on the back of successive top-ten finishes, he carded a three-under-par 69 to move to eight-under, leaving him alongside Spaniard Pablo Lartazabal, who has two holes to complete on Sunday morning.

Bob Macintyre hits his tee shot on the first hole in the third round of the Korea Championship Presented by Genesis at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon. Picture: Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images.

Jamieson, who was in the last group to get finished, sits one back along with home player Sanghyun Park, with Pole Adrian Meronk also in the mix on six-under.

MacIntyre holed a monster putt for a birdie-2, but it was mainly thanks to his wedge play that the 26-year-old set up a chance to land his third tour triumph.

“Yeah, it was absolutely brilliant, to be honest,” he said afterwards of his display. “The greens are crazy here, so you can’t really be in perfect pots. I knew that I was going to miss greens and I missed quite a lot. With the weather that was coming in today, I knew my attitude had to be good and just accept where it ended up and try your best.

“I surprised myself with some of the shots. Even the one on 18, I was trying to cut spin it and it just came out dead straight, but it’s got so much spin on it and that helps. Overall, it was a really good round of golf.”

Scott Jamieson in actin on a weather-hit third day at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon. Picture: Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images.

MacIntyre, who defends his DS Automobiles Italian Open title in Rome next week, seems to be benefiting from a new plan aimed at keeping him calm on the course.

“It’s about having a big attitude at the weekend,” he said. “You’ve got to be positive and tomorrow is going to be the same. Wherever we end up, just stay positive and give it your best.”

Jamieson, who catapulted himself up the leaderboard with a 65 on Friday, signed for two birdies and one bogey in his 71, which kept him in the hunt for a second win on the circuit.

“Gary Tait (one of the DP World Tour referees) did us a favour there as he asked us on 17 if we wanted to try to get done,” said Jamieson. “I didn’t want to have to get up early to do a full warm up, have to sit for a few hours and then do another full warm up. I’m grateful that we had the opportunity to hit the tee shot (on 18).”