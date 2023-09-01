All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Grant Shapps appointed Defence Secretary after Ben Wallace resigns
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
Fire in Johannesburg city centre building kills 73
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Bob MacIntyre and Matthew Fitzpatrick on course to secure final automatic Ryder Cup spots

Bob MacIntyre and Matthew Fiztpatrick are on course to secure the final two automatic Ryder Cup spots at the halfway stage of the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 1st Sep 2023, 20:43 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 21:20 BST
 Comment
Needing a par to make the cut, Bob MacIntyre tees off at the 18th hole during day two of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.Needing a par to make the cut, Bob MacIntyre tees off at the 18th hole during day two of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.
Needing a par to make the cut, Bob MacIntyre tees off at the 18th hole during day two of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

Pole Adrian Meronk, who requires a tie for second or better in the last qualifying event to give himself a chance of leapfrogging MacIntyre, had moved into a share of the lead with Fitzpatrick on 12-under-par after covering the opening 15 holes at Crans-sur-Sierre in a blistering nine-under.

But a bogey-double bogey finish - he lost his ball off the tee at the 18th - saw him slip into fifth alongside potential Ryder Cup pick Ludvig Aberg.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MacIntyre, who had missed the cut in his two previous appearances in this event, arrived on the 18th tee in the company of Meronk and Yannik Paul, his closest challenger on the European Points list, needing a par to make it through on this occasion.

The Oban man found one of two fairway bunkers from the tee before going through the back of the green with his approach, but, after holding his nerve to hole a testing three-and-a-half footer, the relief on his face was there to see.

“I am happy with the way I fought,” he said after signing for a 69 for a three-under total. “I missed so many putts. I was trying not to count them on the way round, but I just felt that every green I hit I was missing a putt from inside ten feet.

"I was fighting to stay inside the cut coming up the last and, thankfully, managed to just sneak over the line. The last two Thursday and Friday draws (he was paired with European captain Luke Donald in Prague last week) have been difficult on the mind with everything that’s going on - it’s been tough.”

Fitzpatrick, who needs a tie for seventh with one other player or better to jump above Tommy Fleetwood on the World Points list, followed an opening 63 with a 65 to lead by a shot from Swede Alexander Bjork (64), with Alex Fitzpatrick, Matt’s younger brother, one further back. Connor Syme (67) is the leading Scot on eight-under.

Related topics:Bob MacIntyreSwitzerlandLuke Donald
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.