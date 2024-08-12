Bob MacIntyre among three players to comfortably secure spot in prestigious play-offs

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster

Specialist Golf Writer

Published 12th Aug 2024, 17:23 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 17:24 GMT
Bob MacIntyre missed the cut in the weather-hit Wyndham Championship but had already qualified for the FedEx Cup Play-Offs. Picture: David Jensen/Getty Images.Bob MacIntyre missed the cut in the weather-hit Wyndham Championship but had already qualified for the FedEx Cup Play-Offs. Picture: David Jensen/Getty Images.
Scot sits 17th at end of regular season and needs to be in top 30 to make Tour Championship

Bob MacIntyre is among three players to make the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Play-Offs after securing cards for the US circuit through last season’s Race to Dubai on the DP World Tour.

It was mission accomplished for MacIntyre and French duo Matthieu Pavon and Victor Perez for the first leg, this week’s FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis, after the Wyndham Championship, the final regular event of the 2024 campaign.

On the back of his win in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January, Pavon sits 16th in the FedEx Cup standings heading into the $20 million event, which starts at TPC Southwind on Thursday.

MacIntyre, meanwhile, is 17th after backing up his victory in the RBC Canadian Open in June by becoming the first home player since 1999 to win the Genesis Scottish Open, which he landed at The Renaissance Club by finishing 3-3-3.

The top 70 start out in the Play-Offs and Edinburgh-based Perez will be involved, too, after digging deep on the back of a draining performance in the Olympics, where he closed with a 63 to finish fourth, to shoot four rounds in the 60s in the Wyndham Championship and hang on to 70th position.

Only the top 50 after the FedEx St. Jude will advance to next week’s BMW Championship at Castle Pines outside Denver before the top 30 then tee up in the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.

New Olympic champion Scottie Scheffler tops the FedEx Cup standings after the end of the regular season, picking up $8 million before a ball is stuck in the final phase of the campaign as Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 winner.

Rory McIlroy picked up $4.8m for sitting third while it was a $2m windfall for tenth-placed Shane Lowry, the pair having joined forces to win this year's Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

