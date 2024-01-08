Scot spells out dream ahead of his first start as a card holder on US circuit

Bob MacIntyre shows what being part of a winning Ryder Cup team meant to him as he celebrates with his team-mates at Marco Simone Golf Club in Italy last year. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images.

Bob MacIntyre is aiming to use his first season as a PGA Tour card holder to keep inspiring other youngsters in Oban to “chase their dreams” in sport.

The 27-year-old, one of ten players to secure cards for the US circuit through the 2023 DP World Tour, sets out at the start of his exciting new adventure by teeing up in this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii.

It comes just a few weeks after MacIntyre, a proud Oban man, celebrated being part of Europe’s winning team in last year’s Ryder Cup by hosting a tour of the trophy, which included a visit to his old school, in the town.

“It was brilliant,” said the two–time DP World Tour winner as he reflected on a day that ended with a knees up with family and friends in the Glencruitten Golf Club clubhouse.

“The night was great, but going to schools? I hate speaking in front of folk, but when I went there, it was just great seeing a lot of kids that are sporty in the town and a lot are getting into golf.

“The ones that knew what the Ryder Cup was, they were just absolutely amazed and that’s the way I’d like to try and grow golf in Oban, try to get more kids into sport, not just golf.

“I want to give kids in the area an opportunity to chase their dreams, which I was lucky enough to do with the backing of my mum, dad and my sisters who made the sacrifice. I want to give something back to them.”

MacIntyre paid a first visit to his new base in Orlando last week before flying out to Honolulu on Sunday for the second event of the new PGA Tour season. He’s unlikely to be back in Oban for a while but reckons he’ll be helped by his Ryder Cup team-mates as he tries to settle in over in the US.

“It is,” he replied to being asked how much of a help his fellow European players in a triumphant team in Rome, including the likes of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, can be to him. “When I was out here in 2021, mine, Rory’s and Shane’s lockers are normally close to each other due to the alphabet and last names.

“I always got on well with Shane as we have the same background, pretty chilled out and not give too much of a c**p. But always when I met Rory, it was like: ‘Oh, it’s Rory. He’s up there and I’m down here’. Whereas, the Ryder Cup, everyone opened up. You know things about those things now you never thought you’d ever know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that’s where you almost had to gain their respect and then their honest personality comes out. You get to know them on a different level. You are not just seeing their professional side, you start to see the personal side of all of these guys because we have become a team and we are trying to chase something down