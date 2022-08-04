Bob MacIntyre '100 per cent behind' return of Glencruitten Pro-Am

Bob MacIntyre during the 150th Open at St Andrews. Picture: Ian Rutherford.

The newly-turned 26-year-old is playing on Friday and Saturday in the Ian Forgrieve Memorial Pro-Am on the Tartan Tour.

The event, which carries a £17,500 prize fund thanks to sponsorship from James Forgrieve, marks the PGA in Scotland’s return to Glencruitten for the first time since 2016.

Calum Fox has been one of the driving forces behind it and is excited about MacIntyre being joined in the fields by some of Scotland’s top PGA Professionals.

They include Craig Lee, who shot rounds of 64 and 65 to win the Deer Park Masters by six shots earlier this week, and in-form Heather MacRae.

She recently created history by becoming the first woman to beat her male counterparts in a PGA event, having achieved that feat over 36 holes at Strathmore.

Others making the journey to Oban include Paul O’Hara, Chris Doak, Paul McKechnie, Alan Tait and Scott Henderson, who qualifier for the Senior Open at Gleneagles a fortnight ago.

“It is great to have a pro-am back at Glencruitten,” said Fox. “James Forgrieve has been unbelievably generous and Bob is 100 per cent behind it.

“It is a chance for him to play some competitive golf on his home course and also enjoy it. I think he’s sneaking off to play shinty on Saturday afternoon before heading back for the prize-giving.