Blairgowrie junior event in memory of Barrie Douglas

More than 80 up-and-coming young golfers set out today in the inaugural Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters at Blairgowrie.

The three-day event is held in memory of the well-known Perth man who took ill and died aged 69 last year while captaining the European Boys’ Team Championships in Spain. The tournament has been organised by The Barrie Douglas Foundation, established in memory of the long-time Great Britain & Ireland selector who also helped progress the careers of youngsters competing at U16 and U18 level for Scotland.

“Barrie loved his golf and did all he could to give a helping hand to promising youngsters keen to make their mark in the sport,” said his widow, Tish. “He would be surprised but ever so proud to see a Foundation and this Junior Masters created in his memory.”

Blairgowrie head pro Charles Dernie, a former Ryder Cup referee, has agreed to act as chief referee for an event which carries World Amateur Golf Ranking points and will become a fixture on the Scottish golfing calendar.

“The aim of the Foundation is to raise money for funds which will support junior golf in Scotland in memory of Barrie, who was a passionate champion of golf in Scotland and beyond,” said Scottish Golf national boys coach Spencer Henderson.

“The inaugural Junior Masters for U16 and U18 boys over the Lansdowne championship course is family orientated with a Saturday hot dog and fun golf night all part of the programme.”

Elsewhere, a field of 90 junior girl golfers will tee up in the inaugural Girls Under 16 Open Championship at Fulford today.

The 54-hole stroke play event has been introduced as part of the R&A’s drive to boost the girls’ game in Great Britain and Ireland and beyond, as well as provide a pathway to the elite amateur level for leading young players. It attracted 120 entries received from across Europe, with a 9.9 handicap cut-off.