Blairgowrie amateur Gregor Graham wins Tartan Pro Tour event at home club
Making the feat even better for the 19-year-old, the success came at his home club as he finished birdie-birdie to claim a one-shot victory in the Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters presented by St Andrews Brewing Company.
“I felt pretty good, to be fair,” admitted Graham, who followed opening rounds of 68 and 67 on the Lansdowne Course with a closing 69 to finish on 12-under as he upstaged some proven winners in the paid ranks.
He pipped John Henry (67) by a shot, with Rhys Thompson, a three-time victor on Paul Lawrie’s circuit this season, breaking Sam Locke’s day-old course record with a scintillating 61 to share third spot on nine under with Kieran Cantley (65) and Eric McIntosh (69).
Locke, who shared the overnight lead with Graham, looked the man to beat after moving to 11-under at the turn before having to settle for sixth spot as he closed with a 73.
“It was a bit of a slow start today but to finish it off like that was pretty nice,” said Graham. “They just told me afterwards that I am the first amateur to win on the tour, which is pretty cool to be able to say that. To win at my home course was a great feeling as well.
“It’s always nice to get a win under your belt and even better when it’s in such a strong field. It definitely gives me a lot of confidence.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.