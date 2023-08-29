Gregor Graham will cheer on his younger brother Connor in this weekend’s Walker Cup at St Andrews with a huge smile on his face after becoming the first amateur to win on the Tartan Pro Tour.

Gregor Graham shows off the Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters trophy after recording a sweet success at his home club. Picture: Tartan Pro Tour

Making the feat even better for the 19-year-old, the success came at his home club as he finished birdie-birdie to claim a one-shot victory in the Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters presented by St Andrews Brewing Company.

“I felt pretty good, to be fair,” admitted Graham, who followed opening rounds of 68 and 67 on the Lansdowne Course with a closing 69 to finish on 12-under as he upstaged some proven winners in the paid ranks.

He pipped John Henry (67) by a shot, with Rhys Thompson, a three-time victor on Paul Lawrie’s circuit this season, breaking Sam Locke’s day-old course record with a scintillating 61 to share third spot on nine under with Kieran Cantley (65) and Eric McIntosh (69).

Locke, who shared the overnight lead with Graham, looked the man to beat after moving to 11-under at the turn before having to settle for sixth spot as he closed with a 73.

“It was a bit of a slow start today but to finish it off like that was pretty nice,” said Graham. “They just told me afterwards that I am the first amateur to win on the tour, which is pretty cool to be able to say that. To win at my home course was a great feeling as well.