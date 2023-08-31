All Sections
Billy Horschel tees up third straight appearance in Dunhill Links

American ace Billy Horschel is returning to Scotland later this year for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and will have some major champions for company at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 31st Aug 2023, 07:36 BST
Billy Horschel will be playing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship for the third year in a row in October. Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images.
Horschel will be playing in the $5 million pro-am event for the third year in a row, having teamed up with his dad Billy snr in 2021 before joining forces with former West Ham star Mark Noble last year.

In an event that will see Kiwi Ryan Fox defend the title, the 2021 BMW PGA champion will be up against Tommy Fleetwood, Padraig Harrington and Danny Willett on this occasion.

World No 15 Fleetwood, who has been a strong supporter of the event over the years and won the team title in 2019, will be heading to Scotland straight from the Ryder Cup in Rome.

Three-time major winner Harrington is the most successful player in the history of the Dunhill Links, having won two individual titles and two team triumphs with JP McManus. Willett, a former Masters champion, won the pro prize in 2021 and the team title in 2016.

Edinburgh-based Frenchman Victor Perez, the 2019 winner, will also be in the field, as will Scottish No 1 Bob MacIntyre. The Oban man, who was pipped by Rory McIlroy’s birdie-birdie finish in the Genesis Scottish Open in July, heads a group of home players that also includes Grant Forrest, Ewen Ferguson, Calum Hill, Richie Ramsay, Connor Syme and 2004 champion Stephen Gallacher.

For the first three days entry is FREE, tickets are not needed. Only tickets for the final day – Sunday, 8 October – on the Old Course, need to be purchased here

