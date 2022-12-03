“It’s been a great year for the Fozzies,” declares a smiling Billy Foster, leaning on a golf bag in the interview area for this week’s Hero World Challenge at the ultra-exclusive Albany resort in the Bahamas.

It’s his final event of the year and he’s looking forward to enjoying some quality time with family and friends over the festive period, but, at the same time, Foster is probably wishing that 2022 never ends.

After caddying for 40 years, he enjoyed that “very special” feeling of winning a major for the first time as part of an all-Yorkshire duo on Matt Fitzptrick’s bag in the US Open at The Country Club at Brookline, but that’s not all.

“My wife was lady captain at Bingley this year, I had a golf day at Bingley that raised £50,000 and my son won the scratch comp,” he added, looking proud as punch and rightly so.

Matt Fitzpatrick and caddie Billy Foster celebrate the Englishman's US Open win at Brookline in June. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

Foster’s standing in the caddying world is illustrated by the fact he was on the bag for Seve Ballesteros, Tiger Woods, Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia, hence why he’s one of the best storytellers in golf.

He still has the same passion for life as a looper as he did at the start of his caddying career, which has now been crowned in fitting style following Fitzpatrick’s big breakthrough win in Boston back in June.

“You do get to a point where you think it’s not going to happen as I’d had so many golden chances,” admitted Foster. “Thomas Bjorn, for example (in the 2003 Open), when he left two shots in the bunker at the 16th hole in the final round.

“That, of course, came after he’d suffered a two-shot penalty earlier in the week. He actually had less shots than anybody that week but didn’t get his hands on the Claret Jug. Westy also has had a handful of great chances and you do start to think it might never happen.

Billy Foster's reaction says it all after tasting success in a major for the first time after 40 years in the caddying world. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

“When I took the job with Fitz, I knew he was a very good player, but I didn’t think he’d be as good as he has turned out to be. Did you think he could win one (a major)? Probably not.

“I probably looked at Fitz and thought ‘this is my last good job’ because, before I know it, I’m going to be 60 and your time is up and your chances are running out. So it was a very, very special day for me and one I will never forget.”

As was the case with all his other bosses, Foster, who describes himself as “a dying breed - one of the old school rats”, tells Fitzpatrick exactly how it is. “I’m a typical blunt Yorkshireman and I think he likes the fact I don’t mess around,” he said. “I think Fitz will go on and win two or three more. Whether I’ll still be caddying, I don’t know, but I think he’s certainly got more in him.”

It remains to be seen what is left in the tank for Tiger Woods, who had hoped to be teeing up in this week’s event in the Caribbean but is having to settle for his role as tournament host due to suffering plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

The 15-time major winner has only played nine competitive rounds this year, which is a clear indication of how serious the leg injury he sustained in a car crash in Los Angeles early in 2021 actually was.

“It is devastating,” observed Foster of Woods now having to settle for a very light playing schedule. “But, at the same time, he’s got to be grateful that he’s still got two legs. That’s first and foremost.

“If he can get a bit stronger, I’m a massive believer that he can still come back and win golf tournaments. Can he win a major? You’d never say never because he is Tiger Woods.

“He’s the best player who’s ever lived and, if he can get any sort of strength in his leg again and he can walk properly, who knows. Phil Mickelson won a major at 50 and Tiger could have another five years in him if he can get healthy and let’s hope he can.”

Speaking in the Bahamas, Woods admitted it was unlikely he’d be back playing in another Open at St Andrews due to the fact the next Claret Jug joust there is likely to be in 2030, though he is planning on paying a visit at some point in the future for a game with his son, Charlie.

Foster and Fitzpatrick were in the same group as Woods for the opening two days of the 150th Open back in July, a week that saw Foster join an illustrious group of winners of the Association of Golf Writers “Outstanding Services to Golf” Award.

“It was unbelievably humbling to receive that award,” he admitted. “It was very humbling when you look at the names on the trophy and see the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Peter Alliss, Seve Ballesteros and Bernhard Langer and, when I was told I was receiving it, I said ‘you’re having a laugh’. To be presented with it during the 150th Open at St Andrews made it even more humbling.

"To play with Tiger Woods the first two days that week was also great and I have to say walking up the 18th with him is probably the second most emotional day I’ve had on a golf course, the other one being Darren Clarke playing the 16th at The K Club and winning the (2006) Ryder Cup six weeks after Heather passed away.

“That was incredibly emotional and Tiger was right up there with it. To see the chosen one in tears come up the last was quite something. It was a very special week through and through.”

