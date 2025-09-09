3 . 2008: Darren Clarke

Darren Clarke was embedded in Ryder Cup history by the time the 2008 Ryder Cup arrived. The Northern Irishman played in the previous five Ryder Cups, and had won twice on the European Tour in this Ryder Cup year as well. European captain Nick Faldo chose Paul Casey and Ian Poulter instead, which constituted a significant shock. “Half of the guys have been in touch over the last day to say how disappointed they are for me, and to say how surprised they are that I won’t be going with them. I have to say I was quite surprised,” Clarke said to the Guardian at the time. | Getty Images