Bernard Gallacher joins select group as PGA Life Member
Lothians legend Bernard Gallacher has added PGA Life Membership to his impressive CV.
The three-time Ryder Cup captain joined Tiny Jacklin, Doug Smith, Neil Coles and Nick Faldo in receiving The PGA’s most prestigious honour along with Mickey Walker, who led Europe to victory in the 1992 Solheim Cup at Dalmahoy.
“I have stressed throughout my career that, whatever success I enjoyed as a player or prestigious positions I held, I was first and foremost a PGA professional,” said Gallacher, who has just completed a two-year stint as PGA captain.
“So, I’m delighted and honoured in equal measure to be awarded the Association’s highest honour.”
Most Popular
The Bathgate man, who was the long-serving head professional at Wentworth after moving to England and now lives in Ascot, added: “I’m also honoured to join Mickey, Tony, Nick, Doug and Neil.
“I’ve been around long enough to know all the terrific work Doug Smith did on behalf of the members when he was chairman of The PGA.”
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.