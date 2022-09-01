News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Bernard Gallacher joins select group as PGA Life Member

Lothians legend Bernard Gallacher has added PGA Life Membership to his impressive CV.

By Martin Dempster
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 6:00 am
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 7:31 am
Bernard Gallacher has just ended a stint as PGA captain and has now received Honorary Life Membership. Picture: The PGA
Bernard Gallacher has just ended a stint as PGA captain and has now received Honorary Life Membership. Picture: The PGA

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The three-time Ryder Cup captain joined Tiny Jacklin, Doug Smith, Neil Coles and Nick Faldo in receiving The PGA’s most prestigious honour along with Mickey Walker, who led Europe to victory in the 1992 Solheim Cup at Dalmahoy.

“I have stressed throughout my career that, whatever success I enjoyed as a player or prestigious positions I held, I was first and foremost a PGA professional,” said Gallacher, who has just completed a two-year stint as PGA captain.

“So, I’m delighted and honoured in equal measure to be awarded the Association’s highest honour.”

Most Popular

The Bathgate man, who was the long-serving head professional at Wentworth after moving to England and now lives in Ascot, added: “I’m also honoured to join Mickey, Tony, Nick, Doug and Neil.

“I’ve been around long enough to know all the terrific work Doug Smith did on behalf of the members when he was chairman of The PGA.”

Lothians
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.