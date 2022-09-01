Bernard Gallacher joins select group as PGA Life Member

Sign up to our Golf newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bernard Gallacher has just ended a stint as PGA captain and has now received Honorary Life Membership. Picture: The PGA

The three-time Ryder Cup captain joined Tiny Jacklin, Doug Smith, Neil Coles and Nick Faldo in receiving The PGA’s most prestigious honour along with Mickey Walker, who led Europe to victory in the 1992 Solheim Cup at Dalmahoy.

“I have stressed throughout my career that, whatever success I enjoyed as a player or prestigious positions I held, I was first and foremost a PGA professional,” said Gallacher, who has just completed a two-year stint as PGA captain.

“So, I’m delighted and honoured in equal measure to be awarded the Association’s highest honour.”

The Bathgate man, who was the long-serving head professional at Wentworth after moving to England and now lives in Ascot, added: “I’m also honoured to join Mickey, Tony, Nick, Doug and Neil.