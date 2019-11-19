BBC loses rights to broadcast The Masters in yet another blow to its golf coverage

The BBC will no longer screen live coverage of The Masters, with Sky Sports becoming the exclusive live broadcaster in the UK of the season's first golf major.

The Beeb will still show highlights but for the first time since the 1950s there will be no live golf on the BBC.

The corporation lost the rights to show the Open live in 2017 after 61 years of free-to-air coverage and has now surrendered the Masters too.

From next year, Sky Sports will show exclusive live coverage of the tournament from Augusta. Sky also outbid the Beeb for the Open.

Up until 2011, the BBC screened live coverage from all four days of the Masters, but Sky Sports came in in 2011 and the Beeb was reduced to screening live coverage from Friday and Saturday only.

The 2020 Masters will take place from 9-12 April, with Tiger Woods defending the title he won in such spectacular fashion this year.

Sky Sports said on its website: "All four days of tournament action from Augusta National will be broadcast live on Sky Sports' dedicated golf channel, with round-the-clock coverage on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports' social and digital platforms."