Connor Syme in with a chance of securing Troon trip for 152nd Open

It’s a fascinating sideshow that will provide added interest in the Genesis Scottish Open over the weekend, though for some the door has now been closed on teeing up in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon.

Richie Ramsay’s hopes of making a ninth appearance in the Claret Jug event have been killed off after missing the cut in the Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club, where it was also the end of the road for Calum Hill, Scott Jamieson and David Law as far as playing in the season’s final major was concerned.

Bob MacIntyre, of course, is already exempt along with Ewen Ferguson, Jack McDonald and amateur Calum Scott, with two other Scots still in with a chance of bolstering the Caledonian contingent on the Ayrshire coast next week.

Connor Syme in action during day two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.

With three spots up for grabs in the Genesis Scottish Open and more than half the field for that on the exempt list, Connor Syme has teed up a great opportunity to be heading along the M8 rather than M90 once he’s done and dusted on Sunday night, but there’s still a long way to go.

Frenchman Antoine Rozner, who sits one shot off the lead, is in pole position for an Open spot at the halfway stage, with Spaniard Alejandro Del Ray and Swede Alex Noren the others currently on course to add their names to the 156-strong field.

Noren, of course, won the Scottish Open the last time it was held the week before The Open at Troon in 2016, while 2020 Scottish Open champion Aaron Rai is breathing down the neck of that trio along with Belgian Thomas Detry and Syme just behind them.

Grant Forrest is the only other Scot still in with a chance of playing next week, having birdied his final hole when he thought he needed to in order to make the cut. But, while delighted to be around for the weekend, the local man admitted of his chances of teeing up in The Open: “I’ll need to play a lot better.”

Del Rey was the last player into this week’s field after Swede Sebastian Soderberg pulled out on Wednesday. The Spaniard found himself in the same group as 2015 winner Rickie Fowler and Adam Scott but, boy, did he rise to the occasion in the second round. He started with six birdies en route to a best-of-the-day 62.

“One of the things I said to my caddie was about us barely getting in here and we had an amazing group. But we are here to play a golf tournament,” he said. “I’m not just here to walk 36 holes with two great players. I just wanted to play good golf and give myself a chance for those three spots going into the weekend.

“Yeah, it’s obviously on your mind and now it’s a case of giving it everything on the weekend and trying to shoot as low as possible and see if it is good enough at the end of the week.”