A new clubhouse is to be constructed by Balfron Golf Society as part of its bid to grow golf in Stirlingshire.

Balfron Golf Society's current clubhouse is a wooden structure, which is set to be replaced by a new £350,000 facility. Picture: Balfron Golf Society

The project, which has been announced following a members’ meeting last week, is being made possible by substantial support and grant funding from sportscotland Sport Facilities fund.

Likely to cost around £300,000, the new clubhouse will be located on the site of the current wooden structure, offering dedicated changing facilities for gents, ladies and junior golfers.

Balfron Golf Society has an extremely healthy junior membership with over 50 junior golfers either playing or learning the game. The total membership of the club is over 400.

Club captain Susan McKenzie commented: “Balfron Golf Society is a proud community club and has worked tirelessly to encourage involvement in golf at all levels. We run hugely-successful junior programmes and have a strong ladies section that continues to go from strength to strength.

“One of the club's key foundations is affordability, as we're keen to see every member of the local community given access to a quality golf course on their doorstep.

“The new clubhouse allows us to better care for our members but also provide excellent facilities to our growing visitor base, our local community and to encourage participation in golf for everyone and all levels."

The project has been welcomed by sportscotland chief executive Forbes Dunlop, who said: “Balfron Golf Society has a long history of providing opportunities for the local community to take part in golf and wider activities and it is fantastic to see their continued ambition through this clubhouse development.

“The commitment to inclusion built into this project was a key factor in our decision to support the development through National Lottery investment from the Sports Facilities Fund.