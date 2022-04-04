Back at The Masters, will Tiger Woods play? Scotsman Golf Show with Martin Dempster at Augusta

Will he or won’t he? All talk ahead of The Masters is whether the five-time champion Tiger Woods will take on the challenge for another green jacket.

Woods is in Augusta, and so is the Scotsman's golf correspondent Martin Dempster, where all attention is focused on the ‘game-time decision’ to be made by the former world number one and 2019 winner over his participation in the first major of 2022.

The undulating fairways and challenging climbs awaiting the cream of world golf are well known, but how will Woods fare – if at all – over 18, 36, or 72 holes this week?

Martin joined Scotsman sports editor Mark Atkinson from the “palatial” press building at Augusta National to discuss the major talking point ahead of the one of the biggest weeks, not only in golf, but in the sporting calendar duringthe first instalment of The Scotsman Golf Show in Masters week.

Golf correspondent Martin Dempster joined sports editor Mark Atkinson live from Augusta National for the first instalment of The Scotsman Golf Show in Masters week.

