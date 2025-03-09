'Awesome': Scottish golfer Calum Hill mounts stunning fightback to win Joburg Open

Hill started final day eight shots off lead in South Africa

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish golfer Calum Hill landed his second DP World Tour win in sensational fashion after coming from eight shots behind at the start of the final day to land the Joburg Open in a play-off.

The 30-year-old signed off with a brilliant eight-under-par 62 at Houghton Golf Club to set a clubhouse target of 14 under that was then matched by two home players - Jacques Kruyswijk and Shaun Norris - after closing efforts of 66 and 70 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a sudden-death play-off, the trio all parred the first extra hole before it was job done for Crook of Devon-based Hill second time around as he made a 4 once again while Kruyswijk and Norris made 5 and 6 respectively.

Calum Hill of Scotland poses for a photo with the trophy following his victory on day four of the Joburg Open. | Getty Images

"It's awesome,” Hill, the world No 286, told Sky Sports Golf of adding to his breakthrough win in the 2021 Cazoo Classic at London Golf Club in Kent. “I think that might be my first play-off ever.”

The Fife-born player, who finished in the top 20 in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January before then missing the cut in his next three starts, picked the perfect time to produce one of the best rounds of his career.

He signed for ten birdies, including five in seven holes around the turn and also a crucial one at the last hole, where he looked to have leaked his approach out to the right but enjoyed a nice break as it bounced straight left and almost went in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Come on” he roared with delight as a three-foot putt was duly converted and, as Norris couldn’t convert a four-shot overnight lead, Hill pulled off one of the most dramatic victories in the event’s history.

“I’m a little bit taken aback at the moment,” he added. “I was quite far back at the start of the final round, and then played a great round of golf where a lot of putts went in. I’m a bit shocked, but delighted to come out with the trophy.”

The win, which was worth just under £150,000, lifted Hill from 95th to 11th in the DP World Tour Race to Dubai Rankings while he ended up seventh behind Englishman Laurie Canter in the circuit’s International Swing.

Calum Hill of Scotland poses for a photo with his wife, Miranda Hill. | Getty Images

“Coming down 16, I thought we were going to need one or two more birdies,” he admitted with a smile. “Fortunately, 14 under held up to get into a play-off and then anything can happen. I’m just fortunate to come out on top.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad