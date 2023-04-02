After the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday was disrupted by torrential rain, Sunday’s Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals took place in warm spring sunshine. Showers are forecast for Monday before the temperature rises into the 80s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, though the down side of that is that there is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon on all three days. But, caused by a weak front set to move into the Augusta area, it will then turn cooler from Friday onwards, with a high of 57F being predicted for Saturday and it only then being slightly warmer for the final round on Sunday. In a week set for only light winds, the forecast also includes more than a 50 per cent chance of rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with Saturday possibly being the wettest day of the week.