Australian reveals why top sleeveless he was wearing didn’t reappear for second round

Jason Day has revealed he was asked by organisers of the Masters not to wear a specific top that blatantly showed off his new clothing sponsor in the second round of this week’s 88th edition at Augusta National.

The Australian wore a sleeveless vest with Malbon Golf Championship emblazoned on it when he returned early on Friday morning to complete his first round in the season’s opening major.

It was nowhere to be seen, though, when he then went back out after a quick turnaround for the second circuit at the Georgia venue.

Jason Day wore his vest top when he completed the first round of the 88th Masters on Friday morning. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

“Yeah, they asked me to take the vest off yesterday,” said Day, a former world No 1, after completing his third round on Saturday.

“Respectfully, you do that because it's all about the tournament here, and I understand that. I respect the tournament. That's what we're here to do is try and play and win the Green Jacket. It came from Augusta National. I don't know if it was a green jacket. I don't know who it was.”