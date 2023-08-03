All Sections
'Assassin' Hinako Shibuno has Women's Scottish Open title in sights after flying start at Dundonald Links

The ‘Smiling Cinderella’ now prefers being called the ‘Assassin’ and Hinako Shibuno certainly has the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open title in her sights after a sensational opening-day salvo at Dundonald Links.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 16:26 BST
 Comment
Hinako Shibuno tees off in the first round of the Freed Group Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.
Hinako Shibuno tees off in the first round of the Freed Group Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

Admittedly helped by enjoying a slightly easier test than the afternoon starters as the wind stiffened on a pleasant day on the Ayrshire coast, the 24-year-old Japanese player carded an eight-under-par 64 to set a hot pace in the $2 million event.

Starting at the tenth on the Kyle Phillips-designed course, Shibuno opened with a birdie before reeling off four on the trot from the 13th. Another burst produced a hat-trick of gains from the sixth on her inward journey.

“It was really good overall and I putted well,” said Shibuno of her day’s work, which earned her a two-shot lead over Swede Madelene Sagstrom, with American Caroline Inglis and Dane Nicole Broch Estrup two further back in a share of third spot.

Hinako Shibuno, the 2019 AIG Women's Open champion, opened with a bogey-free eight-under-par 64 to set the pace at Dundonald Links. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.
Hinako Shibuno, the 2019 AIG Women's Open champion, opened with a bogey-free eight-under-par 64 to set the pace at Dundonald Links. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

In an event won by compatriot Ayaka Furue, Shibuno missed the cut 12 months ago following scores of 71-75. “The course looks different - a little wider,” she said, probably thinking it but omitting to add that it is also visually stunning at the moment.

Shibuno earned her ‘Smiling Cinderella’ nickname when she pulled off a stunning success in the 2019 AIG Women’s Open at Woburn. “Nobody really calls me that anymore,” she said, smiling, of course.” Does she have a new one? “Yes,” she replied. “Lydia Ko called me the ‘Assassin’ once, which I like better than ‘Smiling Cinderella’.”

Though sitting 61st in the world rankings and going close again in the AIG Women’ Open when finishing third at Muirfield last year, Shibuno hasn’t won since Woburn. “Yes it can,” she said of it being difficult living with the expectation of a major winner. “Maybe I’m putting pressure on myself.”

