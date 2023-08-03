The ‘Smiling Cinderella’ now prefers being called the ‘Assassin’ and Hinako Shibuno certainly has the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open title in her sights after a sensational opening-day salvo at Dundonald Links.

Hinako Shibuno tees off in the first round of the Freed Group Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

Admittedly helped by enjoying a slightly easier test than the afternoon starters as the wind stiffened on a pleasant day on the Ayrshire coast, the 24-year-old Japanese player carded an eight-under-par 64 to set a hot pace in the $2 million event.

Starting at the tenth on the Kyle Phillips-designed course, Shibuno opened with a birdie before reeling off four on the trot from the 13th. Another burst produced a hat-trick of gains from the sixth on her inward journey.

“It was really good overall and I putted well,” said Shibuno of her day’s work, which earned her a two-shot lead over Swede Madelene Sagstrom, with American Caroline Inglis and Dane Nicole Broch Estrup two further back in a share of third spot.

Hinako Shibuno, the 2019 AIG Women's Open champion, opened with a bogey-free eight-under-par 64 to set the pace at Dundonald Links. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

In an event won by compatriot Ayaka Furue, Shibuno missed the cut 12 months ago following scores of 71-75. “The course looks different - a little wider,” she said, probably thinking it but omitting to add that it is also visually stunning at the moment.

Shibuno earned her ‘Smiling Cinderella’ nickname when she pulled off a stunning success in the 2019 AIG Women’s Open at Woburn. “Nobody really calls me that anymore,” she said, smiling, of course.” Does she have a new one? “Yes,” she replied. “Lydia Ko called me the ‘Assassin’ once, which I like better than ‘Smiling Cinderella’.”