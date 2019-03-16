ASI Scottish Open named ‘Best Sporting Event’ in 2018

The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open has been named ‘Best Sporting Event’ at the Scottish Thistle Awards.

The 2018 edition of the event, held at Gullane, took the plaudits in a category that included Musselburgh Racecourse Ladies Day, Salomon Skyline Scotland ™ and the Stirling Scottish Marathon.

“We’re absolutely delighted to receive this award, which recognises the hard work of everyone involved in putting on a truly world-class sporting event that caters for golf fans of all ages as well as providing a great day out for all the family,” said Rory Colville, the European Tour’s Championship Director for the ASI Scottish Open.

“I would like to thank the staff and volunteers, tournament partners Aberdeen Standard Investments and VisitScotland, Gullane Golf Club, and everyone who made the 2018 event so memorable. We look forward to doing it all again, just a few miles along Scotland’s Golf Coast, at The Renaissance Club this July.”

The Rolex Series event, which was won by South African Brandon Stone after a stunning 60 in the closing round, attracted more than 60,000 visitors, as well as global media coverage.

The judges praised the ASI Scottish Open’s engagement programme and the diverse range of activities on offer to attract a broad range of audiences.

The ‘Best Sporting Event’ category is open to any recurring sporting event involving a sporting activity, whether a participating or spectator event, which inspires and involves all guests, whether local or visiting.

“I’m delighted to offer my congratulations to the team at the European Tour following the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open being named Best Sporting Event at The Scottish Thistle Awards,” said Paul Bush OBE, Director of Events with VisitScotland.

“The event is a great example of the hugely successful collective efforts of the European Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments and VisitScotland to deliver a global event that brings a host of benefits to Scotland. We look forward to hosting another world-class golf event when the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open returns to The Renaissance Club on Scotland’s Golf Coast.”