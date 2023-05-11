Eight years after finishing in the top 30 behind Jordan Spieth at Chambers Bay, Arizona-based Scot Jimmy Gunn is back on the US Open trail.

Dornoch man Jimmy Gunn pictured during his appearance in the 2015 US Open at Chambers Bay in Washington. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The Dornoch man won a local qualifier for the season’s third major after carding a five-under-par 65 at Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale, where he now lives.

The success means Gunn has advanced to final qualifying, which takes place at ten venues throughout the US on 22 May and 5 June.

In 2015, Gunn came through both stages to secure his place in the USGA event as an alternate. He opened with rounds of 72-73 to make the cut at Chambers Bay in Washington before adding two 70s over the weekend to finish in a tie for 27th, picking up just over $64,000.

A former oil rig worker, Gunn spent seven years as a caddie at Royal Dornoch, where he is a multiple club champion, before turning professional in 2007 and moving to Arizona.

In his time in the US, he had played mainly on the third-tier Gateway Tour, where he finished second to Andrew Landry in an event in the Bahamas in 2017.

In 2015, Gunn joined Colin Montgomerie, Stephen Gallacher, Marc Warren and amateur Bradley Neil in flying the Saltire in the US Open.

Two more low rounds in his final qualifier and the 42-year-old could be back playing on one of the game’s biggest stages.