Archie Finnie survives fightback to become Scottish Boys champion at Bruntsfield

Edinburgh's Archie Finnie with the Scottish Boys’ Amateur Championship after his victory in the final at Bruntsfield Links. Picture: Scottish Golf

That would have been enough to disturb many players but in the end, Finnie, watched by a large crowd from his home club, The Royal Burgess, held his nerve by chipping to five feet in three before Glenbervie member Laird conceded when he missed his own putt for a par.

“It feels amazing,” said the new champion. “I came into this week with not many expectations. I knew I’d been practising a lot and getting better so it’s great to see the rewards.

“I had a great game with Ross this afternoon. I was up most of the way. He brought it back with back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17 but I was able to see it through. I’m delighted, absolutely delighted.

“I was a nervous standing on the 18th hole but I knew I had been swinging it well all week. I was a bit disappointed when my second shot didn’t run quite as far as I thought it would, but the chip was good and I fancied myself to two-putt from five feet if I’d had to.”

Laird said: “I didn’t play my best, but I put up a hard fight taking him to the 18th.”

He added: “The course is in fantastic condition. The greens are amazing. Probably the best I’ve played on this year.”

Finnie reached his first national final following a nerve-wracking semi-final against Nairn’s Calum Scott, coming from behind to win on the first extra hole.