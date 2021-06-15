Archie Finnie completes Stephen Gallacher Foundation title clean sweep

Archie Finnie (Royal Burgess) on his way to winning the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Trophy at Castle Park on Sunday. Picture: Stephen Gallacher Foundation

The 17-year-old won the boys’ showpiece event, the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Trophy, at Castle Park on Sunday, adding to previous success in the under-13 and under-15 stroke-play tournaments.

This victory also earned him his first World Amateur Golf Ranking points through them being up on offer for the first time in the foundation’s 10-year history.

“It was a long three days and I am very happy, especially as this was a big one due to World Amateur Golf Ranking points being up for grabs,” said Finnie.

The Stewart’s Melville pupil opened with rounds of 70 and 76 before adding a 71 to win by two shots from Blairgowrie duo Connor Graham and Cormac Sharpe.

Graham was bidding to complete a title hat-trick after landing both the Barrie Douglas Foundation Scottish Junior Masters and Paul Lawrie Junior Jug on successive Sundays.

“I was actually eight shots behind Connor at one point in the final round after a tough start saw me standing at four-over through seven holes,” said Finnie.

“I was then five-under for the next six holes, including an eagle at the ninth. That put me just two shots behind and I knew I was in it then.

“There are some good names on the trophy, including Ewen Ferguson, Darren Howie, Gregor Graham (Connor’s big brother) and Ruben Lindsay.

“I probably played in my first Stephen Gallacher event when I was 12. They are so well run by Scott Knowles and Stuart Johnston and I’ve met a lot of friends through the foundation as well.”

Cameron Adam, who is playing in the Amateur Championship at Nairn this week, and Ciaran Paterson are also among an exciting crop of youngsters at Royal Burgess at the moment.

“We’ve got a strong junior section and playing with good players helps make you better,” admitted Finnie.

“I’m off plus one and will hopefully now get into the British Boys, while I also have some Stephen Gallacher and Paul Lawrie events coming up over the next few weeks.”

