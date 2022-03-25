Archerfield Links tees up new partnership with Callaway

The link up will see the East Lothian venue benefit from the full portfolio of brands that the Callaway Group of companies has to offer.

Industry-leading Toptracer technology will also be installed at Archerfield’s grass-covered practice range.

Neil Howie, Callaway EMEA’s president and managing director, said: “We are proud to welcome Archerfield Links as one of our High Performance Partners, and we look forward to working closely with the team in East Lothian to create a host of exceptional customer experiences.”

Tom Younger, CEO of Archerfield Links, renowned coach Pete Cowen and Callaway EMEA’s president and managing director Neil Howie celebrate the East Lothian venue becoming a High Performance Partner

Tom Younger, CEO of Archerfield Links, added: “Partnering with Callaway, and its portfolio of brands, will allow us to further elevate the level of service and enjoyment we can offer our members and guests.

“It’s an exciting time at Archerfield Links, and we look forward to developing this new and important, holistic partnership.”

Teeing up the new relationship, Archerfield Links received a visit from the Callaway Tour Truck.