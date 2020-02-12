Archerfield Links pro-am raises over £64,000 for three charities

Have your say

A two-day pro-am at Archerfield Links raised over £64,000 for three charities, including Doddie Weir's MND foundation.

The International Plywood Charity Invitational was a celebrity pro-am, which culminated in a charity auction at the East Lothian venue's waterfront pavilion.

The proceeds from the event went to My Name’5 Doddie (MND), Cancer Research UK and Muirfield Riding Therapy, with the three beneficiaries being presented with their cheques last week.

Doddie Weir was joined by Michelle Sutton (Muirfield Riding Therapy) and Lucinda Baddeley-Marr (Cancer Research UK) as they attended the presentation from Ian Attwood, managing director of International Plywood, and Tom Younger, chief executive of Archerfield Links.

Guests travelled from all over the UK to take part in the money-raising pro-am and link up with some famous faces from the world of sport.

Attendees included Scotland rugby coach Gregor Townsend, as well as rugby legends Rory Underwood, Shane Byrne, Scott Hastings and Andy Nicol.