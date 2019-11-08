European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has selected Frenchman Antoine Rozner and Englishman Richard Mansell as the final players for the new Hero Cup.

Frenchman Antoine Rozner secured his Hero Cup spot after a weekend win in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open at Mont Choisy Le Golf. Picture: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images.

Rozner completes the Continental Europe team being captained by Francesco Molinari while Mansell joins Great Britain and Ireland line up being skippered by Tommy Fleetwood.

The event, which takes place in Abu Dhabi from 13-15 January, has been introduced to help Donald and potential team members prepare for the Ryder Cup in Rome next September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former world No 1 had left one position vacant in both teams for players to impress in the final stages of the DP World Tour calendar season.

Rozner secured his spot after claiming a third DP World Tour title as he claimed a five-shot victory at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansell, meanwhile, made the most of his playing opportunities in 2022 as he regained full playing privileges after finishing 44th on the rankings.

Donald said: “We have a fantastic mix of major champions and Ryder Cup players, alongside those who are hoping to secure their debut for Team Europe in Rome next September, and the Hero Cup will provide me with a fantastic opportunity to see how these players adapt and react in a team environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad