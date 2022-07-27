Anna Nordqvist 'excited' about Scottish double date and wedding celebration

The Swede is teeing up in this week’s Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links before defending her title in next week’s AIG Women’s Open on its first visit to Muirfield.

She’s excited about both assignments but also about finally getting the chance to celebrate marrying Kevin McAlpine, a former Scottish Amateur champion from Alyth.

The pair were legally married in front of just six people at their home golf course, Silverleaf in Arizona, later year, but 85 guests are set to attend a second ceremony in Angus.

Kevin McAlpine smiles as he greets Anna Nordqvist after the Swede had holed her winning putt in last year's AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

“I do have a wedding coming up the week after the British Open,” confirmed Nordqvist, speaking at Dundonald Links on the eve of this week’s $2 millon event. “So my mind is a little bit everywhere at the moment.

“But we've been planning this thing since December 2018 when we got engaged. It’s been postponed two years because of Covid. Obviously very excited. I've had my dress for almost three years now. I hope it still fits in two weeks. I've got to lay off the candy here!”

Nordqvist also confessed she loves fish and chips on her visits here, while she’s picked up some swear words as well from both McAlpine and her caddie, Aberdonian Paul Cormack. “I probably know all the bad words in the Scottish language,” she admitted, smiling.

The 35-year-old recently returned to Carnoustie, where, cheered on by McAlpine and other members of his family, including dad and legendary Dundee United goalkeeper Hamish, she won the AIG Women’s Open last August.

“It brought back a lot of good memories,” she admitted. “It was the week before the men’s Open and it was packed. We teed off at 5pm and it was basically waiting every shot so I never played 16, 17, 18 as we decided to walk in.”